Robot surgeons provide many benefits, but how autonomous should they be?

Neil Thomas wished he could have been awake during the operation to remove a 6cm cancerous tumour from his colon. He was one of the first people to go under the scalpel of University Hospital of Wales’s new robotic systems in June 2022. And, as the founder of a software company, the technology interested him. Thomas’s surgeon, James Ansell, would once have stooped over his patient’s body to perform the operation. Instead, he stood behind a console on another side of the theatre wearing 3D glasses. His hands grasped two joysticks, which controlled the four robotic arms that huddled around...