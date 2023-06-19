Published Jun 19, 2023 04:22AM ET © Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo MUFG -1.28% Add to/Remove from Watchlist SMFG -1.31% Add to/Remove from Watchlist By Takaya Yamaguchi, Makiko Yamazaki and Paritosh Bansal TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's financial regulator has sounded out top domestic banks about China risks and whether they have plans in place if Sino-Western tensions escalate, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The Financial Services Agency's (FSA) request, which has not been previously reported, is to ensure Japan's megabanks are...