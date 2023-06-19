Live action One Piece series on Netflix: cast list, plot, release date and trailer

Something went wrong, please try again later. Invalid email Something went wrong, please try again later. Want all the best bits on the box? Share your email to get TV news, interviews, spoilers and more Best-selling manga pirate adventure One Piece is receiving a live-action adaptation on Netflix. Spawning from the manga written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda in 1997, the One Piece anime has aired more than 1,000 episodes since it began two years later. There have been numerous feature length films too, but this will be its live action debut. Given this vast amount of source material, it’s...