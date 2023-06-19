The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Morning Update: McKinsey pitched Purdue Pharma Canada on a plan to boost opioid sales in 2014, memo reveals

June 19, 2023
Good morning, In 2014, global consulting giant McKinsey & Co. pitched to Purdue Canada that it could more aggressively market and boost sales of OxyContin and other highly addictive opioids to Canadians, according to a confidential memo obtained by The Globe and Mail. At the time, McKinsey & Co. was under the leadership of Dominic Barton, who became a pro-bono economic adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when the Liberals formed government in 2015 and was later named Canada’s ambassador to China in 2019. Since 2015, the total value of federal contracts awarded to McKinsey has risen to at least...
