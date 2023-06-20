Germany's Scholz rejects blanket state supervision of exports to China

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - The German government should not place all exports to China under supervision, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday. "We have now made a whole series of laws with which we can guarantee the security of our economy," Scholz said at an event hosted by the BDI industry association in Berlin. It is clear that we should not now subject the entire export process to an investigation by state authorities," he added. The European Commission on Tuesday will unveil possible measures, such as screening of outbound investments and export controls, to keep prized EU technology...