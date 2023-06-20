Irish officials clashed on impact of telecoms law on Chinese investment

Records cast new light on divisions within the Government and Huawei’s efforts to block the measures. Photograph: allOver images/Alamy/PA Government officials have clashed over new telecoms security legislation that could be used to ban equipment from Chinese-owned group Huawei from Irish networks. The measures were advanced by Minister of State for Communications, Ossian Smyth, on the advice of the National Cyber Security Centre, the State body responsible for dealing with threats and vulnerabilities in computer systems. Internal files show how the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment found parts of the law “extremely unhelpful” while IDA Ireland, the inward investment...