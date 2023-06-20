Garda body cams to include facial recognition but real-time use prohibited

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee is thought to be set to tell colleagues on Tuesday that An Garda Síochána is to immediately begin the process of procuring body cams for frontline gardaí. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Body-worn cameras to be purchased for the gardaí will include facial-recognition software, but the use of the controversial technology will not be permitted in real time under plans to be discussed by Cabinet on Tuesday. A Fine Gael proposal to amend the planned legislation providing for body cams to include facial-recognition technology (FRT) is being abandoned following strong opposition from their Green Party coalition partners....