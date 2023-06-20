Modi says criticism of India's stance on Russia not widespread in US

[1/2] Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Dita Alangkara/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo June 20 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has saidthat India's stance on Russia in the Ukraine conflict has not faced widespread criticism in the United States. Asked in an interview with the Wall Street Journal about critical comments in the U.S. for not taking a more forceful stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Modi said: "I don't think this type of perception is widespread in the U.S." "I think India’s position is...