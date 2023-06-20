The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Nio announces equity investments from Abu Dhabi-linked CYVN Holdings

June 20, 2023
Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) said on Tuesday that it had entered into a share subscription agreement with CYVN Holdings, an investment vehicle majority owned by the Abu Dhabi Government. CYVN Holdings will invest $738.5M in cash to subscribe 84.7M newly issued class A ordinary shares of the electric-vehicle maker for a per share price of $8.72. Nio also said that it is aware of CYVN Holdings' agreement with a Tencent affiliate, under which CYVN will buy 40.1M shares of Nio owned by the Tencent affiliate. CYVN will own about 7% of the Chinese EV player after the close of this transaction....
