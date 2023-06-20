Tesla Stock Hit 8-Month Highs Friday; Cathie Wood Sold And Made Millions

Cathie Wood and her Ark Invest firm cashed in a portion of their Tesla (TSLA) stock holdings Friday with the EV giant hitting eight-month highs and up around 28% in June. Meanwhile, Tesla is ramping up end-of-quarter vehicle delivery incentives. X Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management sold 73,113 shares of Tesla Friday for around $19.05 million, based on TSLA closing price of 260.54. Friday's Tesla sell-off was done through ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW). Tesla stock recorded two tiny losses and ended a record 13-day win streak last week. However, on Friday shares rose...