Biden’s IRA would survive a 2024 election defeat, Forrest says

But any IRA bonanza could potentially be threatened by a Republican win at the November 2024 presidential election, after the Republicans in Congress last year voted almost uniformly against the legislation. Dr Forrest, though, told an Australian British Chamber of Commerce event in London late on Tuesday (AEST) that the IRA would likely outlive the Biden presidency - especially as so much of the funding was going to Republican voter districts. “In that huge belt of mainline America which is largely red”, he said, Republican politicians would understand that “most economic growth ... will happen in their belts”. So “a...