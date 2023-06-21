How the White House is moving into the action phase of its effort to regulate AI

Leaders on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue appear ready to move quickly in the coming days in efforts to regulate AI as officials warn about the dangers of the technology at an ever-increasing volume. This new phase will start Tuesday afternoon with a speech in San Francisco where President Biden will further outline his views on the issue. That will be followed. said a White House official, with “a process to rapidly develop decisive actions we can take over the coming weeks.” Biden is also meeting this week with voices pushing for a much muscular response to the technology's "impact...