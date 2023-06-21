The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Dozens of US lawmakers urge Biden to raise rights issues with Modi

June 21, 2023
WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - Dozens of U.S. President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats urged him on Tuesday to raise human rights issues with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Washington this week, according to a letter sent to Biden. Modi left for Washington on Tuesday for a visit projected as a milestone in ties between the two countries. The U.S. lawmakers said they were concerned about religious intolerance, press freedoms, internet access and the targeting of civil society groups. "We do not endorse any particular Indian leader or political party — that is the decision of the...
