DOJ launches new cyber unit targeting nat'l security threats

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday announced the launching of the National Security Cyber Section, which will be dedicated to cracking down on state-sponsored hacking. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo June 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has launched a new unit within its National Security Division dedicated to cracking down on state-sponsored hackers amid an increase in attacks by China, Russia, Iran and North Korea. The National Security Cyber Section, called NatSec Cyber, for short, was announced Tuesday by Assistant Attorney General Matt Olsen who said it will place the Justice Department's work to combat...