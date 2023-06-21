Musk Says Tesla Hopes to Invest in India After Modi Meeting

(Bloomberg) — Tesla Inc. is likely to make a significant investment in India, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said after meeting with Narendra Modi during the Indian Prime Minister’s US visit to promote development in the world’s most populous country. Most Read from Bloomberg “I’m confident that Tesla will be in India and we’ll do so as soon as humanly possible,” Musk told reporters after the meeting. “We don’t want to jump the gun on an announcement, but I think it’s quite likely that there will be a significant investment, a relationship with India.” Tesla and India revived discussions in...