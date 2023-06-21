No Doubt Ukraine War Will Come Up During Biden and PM Modi Talks: White House

A top White House official on Tuesday said that the issue of war in Ukraine will definitely feature in discussions between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s first state visit to the country. “There is no doubt in my mind the war in Ukraine will come up this week in the state visit with Prime Minister Modi. No question about it," said John Kirby, the White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications. PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: PM Says Yoga Unites the World; Musk Confident ‘Tesla Will be in India’ After Meeting...