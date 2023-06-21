Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) Strategic Business Report 2023: Advancements in Memory Bandwidth Critical for Growth of AI

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM): Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global market for Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. HMC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 23.3% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing...