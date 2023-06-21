India-US: Trust & necessity

In September 2008, after the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group’s (NSG) waiver to the Indo-US nuclear deal, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said, “It marks the end of India’s decades long isolation from the nuclear mainstream and technology denial regime.” In June 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the US Congress that India and the US have overcome “the hesitations of history”, and called for ever-stronger economic and defence ties. Six years later, the end of the “technology denial regime” and the overcoming of the “hesitations of history” had developed into the Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), which President Joe Biden...