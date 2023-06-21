For a fleeting moment in early 2023, the United States appeared to be getting serious about China. The Biden administration had imposed unprecedented export controls on semiconductor equipment, designed to curb China's supercomputing capabilities and artificial intelligence development. An executive order regulating American investment into China was imminent. There was even a bipartisan push to ban TikTok. A few months later, that momentum has dissolved into traditional Washington platitudes about international harmony, even as Beijing further strengthens its confrontational posture. The administration has extended the once-temporary exemptions it granted TSMC and Samsung to continue expanding chip production in China. The...