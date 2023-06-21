The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Internet of Things market predicted to pass the $1 trillion mark in three years

June 21, 2023
Source: techspot.com techspot.com
News Snapshot:
In context: The latest market prophecy coming from IDC is focused on the Internet of Things, a category of products seemingly destined to expand beyond the $1 trillion value in just three years from now. But markets, as the COVID-19 pandemic blatantly shows, can drastically change in the most unexpected ways. Market intelligence company International Data Group (IDC) has published a new "spending guide" about the Internet of Things (IoT), stating that investments in the IoT ecosystems are expected to surpass the $1 trillion mark in 2026. Starting from 2023, the IoT business should provide a very healthy annual growth...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter