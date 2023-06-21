Internet of Things market predicted to pass the $1 trillion mark in three years

In context: The latest market prophecy coming from IDC is focused on the Internet of Things, a category of products seemingly destined to expand beyond the $1 trillion value in just three years from now. But markets, as the COVID-19 pandemic blatantly shows, can drastically change in the most unexpected ways. Market intelligence company International Data Group (IDC) has published a new "spending guide" about the Internet of Things (IoT), stating that investments in the IoT ecosystems are expected to surpass the $1 trillion mark in 2026. Starting from 2023, the IoT business should provide a very healthy annual growth...