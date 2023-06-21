Nvidia H100 Hopper GPU's gaming performance surpassed by integrated graphics chips

What just happened? Nvidia's H100 Hopper GPU has been benchmarked in games, and the results are anything but impressive. In the 3DMark Time Spy benchmark, the card was only able to notch up 2,681 points, which falls short compared to the 2,710 points scored by the Radeon 680M integrated graphics chip found in AMD's mobile Ryzen processors. The results were just as underwhelming in real-life games, as the card couldn't even hit 30fps at 1080p high settings in Red Dead Redemption 2. At 1440p, it could only notch up an unplayable 8fps. The tests were performed by China-based YouTuber Geekerwan,...