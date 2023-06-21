TikTok starts selling viral products in new shopping section

T ikTok wants to sell you the items that are trending on its app. The platform recently began testing a new shopping section in the UK called “Trendy Beat” that features products from popular videos, the Financial Times reported . Currently, the new shopping tab is home to cheap items made in TikTok’s native China, including tools to extract ear wax or remove pet hair from clothing. Until now, TikTok had allowed other sellers to flog their items through its existing marketplace, TikTok Shop, in return for a commission. But its latest feature involves it pocketing all the cash from...