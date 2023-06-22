PM Modi invites Elon Musk to explore investment opportunities; Tesla chief says planning India visit next year

New York [US], June 21 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla chief Elon Musk on Wednesday and invited him to explore opportunities in India for investments in electric mobility and the rapidly expanding commercial space sector. Speaking to reporters after meeting with PM Modi, Musk, who is also CEO of SpaceX and owner, CTO and chairman of Twitter, said he was incredibly excited about the future of India. He said that India has more promise than any large country in the world. "In a nutshell, it was a fantastic meeting with the Prime Minister. I like him quite a...