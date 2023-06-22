Melbourne named Australia’s best university for scientific research

Chinese universities take out the top 27 places in mathematics and computer sciences and the top 34 places – with the exception of Tokyo University at 21 – for physical sciences and engineering. China’s meteoric rise through global university rankings over the past 15 years is clear. While Harvard ranks first in the world overall, as it does on many other rankings, it is followed by three Chinese universities: Zhejiang, Shanhai Jiao Tong and Sichuan. The University of Toronto in Canada rounds out the top five. Overall, Australia has 34 universities in the Leiden Ranking, a similar number to Canada...