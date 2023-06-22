US To Ease H1-B Visas For Skilled Indian Workers Amid PM Modi's Visit International oi-Deepika S In a move that could benefit tens of thousands of Indians, the Biden administration is using this week's state visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help some skilled workers enter or remain in the country. The State Department is expected to announce the plan on Thursday that a small number of Indians and other foreign workers on H-1B visas will be able to renew those visas in the US, without having to travel abroad, according to the Reuters. The pilot project, to be...