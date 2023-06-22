US to Ease H-1B Visa Rules for Skilled Indian Workers as PM Modi Visits. Check Details

At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the state visit to the United States, the Joe Biden administration is expected to make it easier for Indians to live and work in the United States. The US State Department is expected to announce that a small number of Indians and other foreign workers on H-1B visas will be able to renew those visas in the US, without having to travel abroad, Reuters quoted sources as saying. The move is part of a pilot program that could be expanded in coming years to help some skilled workers enter or...