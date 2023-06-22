The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

US to Ease H-1B Visa Rules for Skilled Indian Workers as PM Modi Visits. Check Details

June 22, 2023
Source: news18.com news18.com
News Snapshot:
At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the state visit to the United States, the Joe Biden administration is expected to make it easier for Indians to live and work in the United States. The US State Department is expected to announce that a small number of Indians and other foreign workers on H-1B visas will be able to renew those visas in the US, without having to travel abroad, Reuters quoted sources as saying. The move is part of a pilot program that could be expanded in coming years to help some skilled workers enter or...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter