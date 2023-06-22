The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Himalayan glaciers are melting faster than ever, and scientists say it's "going to affect us" all

June 22, 2023
Source: cbsnews.com cbsnews.com
News Snapshot:
New Delhi — Glaciers in the Hindu Kush region of the Himalaya mountains are melting at the fastest rate ever and could shed as much as 80% of their ice by the end of this century if global warming continues unchecked, a group of international scientists warned in an alarming new report. The study says the melting of the glaciers will directly impact billions of people in Asia — causing floods, landslides, avalanches and food shortages as farmland is inundated. Indirectly, the melting of such a vast reserve of fresh water could impact countries as far away as the United...
