Chinese firms getting rid of 64-core AMD CPUs in EPYC $1,000 bonfire sale

64-core AMD EPYC processors have fallen to their lowest average selling price yet since we started tracking second hand units on sale on Aliexpress and eBay. We managed to source some of these extraordinary second-hand CPUs for just above $1,000, all coming from mainland China; although the sticker price on these is $1058 with free delivery, the sellers do accept offers which suggests that a $999 final price could be within reach. Note though that unlike the units we came across back in March 2023 , the models in today’s round up are 2nd generation EPYC processors rather than third...