Biden promotes human rights as Modi says 'absolutely no space for discrimination' during state visit

Biden promotes human rights as Modi says 'absolutely no space for discrimination' during state visi, The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden emphasized the power of democracies on Thursday as he hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, boasting of the collaborations between the two nations on “nearly every human endeavor” while stressing that universal human rights remain vital to the success of both the U.S. and India. In a news conference Thursday, Biden called the relationship between the U.S. and India “among the most consequential in the world, that is stronger, closer and more...