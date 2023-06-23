US to lend €8.4 billion for Ford battery plants in clean energy push

Ford is to receive billions in loans from the US government to build car battery factories A Biden administration loan office plans to lend a record $9.2 billion (€8.4 billion) for electric vehicle battery factories being constructed by carmaker Ford and South Korea’s SK On, as Washington pushes to develop domestic supply chains and reduce industrial reliance on China. The conditional loan from the US Department of Energy is part of a clean energy investment push by the federal government that was supercharged by last year’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Ford and battery maker SK On are building...