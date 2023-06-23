Ambitious plans for US-India technology sharing face hurdles

[1/2] U.S. President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi toast during an official state dinner at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - The United States unveiled agreements this week to sell weapons to India and share with it sensitive military technology, a clear sign of the Biden administration's desire to deepen ties with New Delhi to counter China's ambitions in Asia. But those plans, announced on Thursday during a state visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and future defense cooperation face significant challenges from the U.S. government's...