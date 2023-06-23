Biden, Modi announce trade, military deals in bid to contain China’s power

Open this photo in gallery: U.S. President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi leave the South Lawn after the welcome ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C. on June 22.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images U.S. President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announcing new trade and military deals meant to contain the power of China despite Mr. Modi’s own authoritarian tendencies and India’s role propping up Russia’s economy amid the invasion of Ukraine. During a state visit by Mr. Modi to Washington Thursday, the U.S. President praised the...