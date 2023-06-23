Tech Titans Clash: BlackBerry Stock vs. Constellation Software

Tech stocks give you growth but come with risk. Two tech titans, BlackBerry and Constellation Software, can grow your portfolio differently. Tech stocks are regaining investor optimism, as investors pounce on every opportunity that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Tech companies are investing heavily in developing their own version of ChatGPT and refining the rough edges. Amid this tech boom, two TSX tech titans, BlackBerry (TSX:BB) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), saw double-digit growth of 48.2% and 27.7% year to date. Despite being from the same software services industry, the two have a stark contrast in how they operate and give returns...