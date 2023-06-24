Neutrality debate: Assuming Ireland’s national security policy is morally superior is self-delusional

A British Typhoon FGR4. Ireland has a secret air defence agreement with the UK dating back to 1952, but Government and opposition seem reluctant to discuss it. That discussion is long overdue. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire In the debate on security policy, Irish people are, effectively, being offered two different models of neutrality. The Government argues that Ireland is militarily neutral – meaning it will not join alliances, participate in collective defence arrangements or provide arms to countries involved in wars – but is not politically neutral in conflicts such as that between Russia and Ukraine, and should co-operate with...