India joins US-led critical mineral club, boost likely for EV, electronics

INDIA HAS been inducted into the Mineral Security Partnership (MSP), a US-led collaboration of 14 countries that aims to catalyse public and private investment in critical mineral supply chains globally. The India-US joint statement issued issued early Friday, reiterating the intention of the two governments “to work together to ensure that our respective markets are well-supplied with the essential critical minerals” and reaffirming a pledge by the two sides “to hasten bilateral collaboration to secure resilient critical minerals supply chains”, welcomed India into the grouping. “The US enthusiastically welcomes India as the newest partner in the MSP, to accelerate the...