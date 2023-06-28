Artificial intelligence takes centre stage at Collision tech conference in Toronto

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press TORONTO - When the Collision tech conference got underway in Toronto on Tuesday, there were two words that dominated discussions across the Enercare Centre: artificial intelligence. From the speakers that took to the annual event's stages to the swath of startups seeking investments and exposure, seemingly everyone had something to say about the technology that is poised to upend industries and transform everyday tasks. “We are three steps into a 10-kilometre race,” said Adam Selipsky, chief executive of Amazon Web Services (AWS), the e-commerce giant's cloud computing and database storage subsidiary, on stage Tuesday morning....