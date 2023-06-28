The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

The new paradigm in India-US relations

June 28, 2023
Source: devdiscourse.com devdiscourse.com
News Snapshot:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first State visit to the United States has been an instant hit. Note that this is not a Bollywood movie that we are talking about, but a journey that resounds with a new mantra for India-US ties. The India-US joint statement sums up the sentiments and intent of both nations by stating that "Our cooperation will serve the global good as we work through a range of multilateral and regional groupings - particularly the Quad- to contribute toward a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo- Pacific. No corner of human enterprise is untouched by the partnership...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter