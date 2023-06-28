The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies Bullishly, But Nvidia Falls Late On AI Chip Export Ban Report

June 28, 2023
Source: investors.com investors.com
News Snapshot:
Dow Jones futures edged lower overnight, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures fell slightly. NVDA stock fell overnight on a report that the U.S. could expand chip export restrictions. X The stock market rally had strong gains Tuesday after a mixed session Monday. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 rebounded from near their 21-day exponential moving averages, along with megacaps Tesla (TSLA) and Nvidia (NVDA). Overall market breadth was strong. United Airlines (UAL), American Airlines (AAL), FedEx (FDX), Amkor Technology (AMKR) and On Holding (ONON) all cleared buy points. Tesla, On Holding and Nvidia stock are on IBD Leaderboard, while...
