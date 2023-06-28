IIT Bombay breaks into top 150 in QS world ranking, eight years after IISc first made it

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai has achieved its highest rank ever, breaking into the world’s top 150 universities in the latest edition of the QS World University Ranking released late Tuesday night. This marks the first time in eight years that an Indian higher education institution has made it to the top 150 list, with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore previously achieving this feat in 2016 with a ranking of 147. IIT Bombay has made a remarkable leap, climbing 23 positions to secure the 149th rank globally in this year’s edition of the rankings. However,...