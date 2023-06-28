The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Turmoil at Byju’s highlights hurdles for India startup scene

June 28, 2023
Even as India is being hailed as the next global growth story, a crucial building block for that success — its startup ecosystem — is getting pummeled. Already stuck in a 15-month funding slump, India’s young companies are in danger of becoming collateral damage to the country’s highest-profile startup crisis in years. Byju’s, India’s most valuable upstart, is in turmoil after missing a deadline on financial statements, skipping payments on a $1.2 billion loan and losing its auditor and some of its board members. The imbroglio reveals some of the unique challenges faced by India’s entrepreneurs and may spook global...
