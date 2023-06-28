Baidu says its AI Ernie 3.5 bot has outperformed ChatGPT on various crucial metrics

Baidu, a Chinese search engine company, asserts that its newly upgraded app, Ernie, surpasses the Microsoft-supported OpenAI chatbot in various aspects. In a formal statement released on Tuesday, Baidu claims that the latest iteration of its Ernie AI model, Ernie 3.5, has excelled in terms of comprehensive ability scores compared to ChatGPT. Additionally, Ernie 3.5 has demonstrated superior performance in numerous Chinese-specific capabilities when pitted against GPT-4, as per the Chinese company. According to CNBC, one test examined in the study relied on standard admission and qualification exams, similar to those necessary for college acceptance or legal certification. Ernie 3.5...