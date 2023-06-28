Nvidia's chips fuel A.I.

Jensen Huang, president and CEO of Nvidia, speaks during the Computex Show in Taipei on May 30, 2017. Nvidia's powerful semiconductors have taken on particular importance as their capacity to fuel artificial intelligence has become increasingly sought-after. But their unique capacity is also what's made China hawks in the U.S. fearful about what it could mean for them to get into the wrong hands, where it could be used to accelerate the spread of non-democratic ideas or develop autonomous weapons. "If the democratic side is not in the lead on the technology, and authoritarians get ahead, we put the whole...