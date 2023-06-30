Vaping fights for respectability as regulatory noose tightens

“I see vaping as the revenge of the tobacco industry in terms of getting people hooked on nicotine again,” Tánaiste Micheál Martin said recently. Vaping was supposed to help smokers wean themselves off cigarettes, or at least take nicotine in a safer way. No doubt that is still why some people vape. But the snazzy packaging, the use of flavours such as bubblegum and birthday cake, and the ads by influencers on TikTok all indicate that vaping is now being aimed at a whole new market. The pipes, tanks and clouds of smoke once associated with vaping are mostly gone....