The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Hotel Room Overlooking 'Panda Pigs' Costs $1,200 a Night

June 30, 2023
Source: markets.businessinsider.com markets.businessinsider.com
News Snapshot:
A hotel room at a pig theme park costs over $1,200 a night, per local media. The room features a large window overlooking numerous prized black-and-white "panda pigs." Guests can get one of the prized pigs upon checkout. Each one can produce more than $830 worth of ham. Sign up for our newsletter to get the inside scoop on what traders are talking about — delivered daily to your inbox. Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you're on the go. download the app Email address By clicking ‘Sign up’,...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter