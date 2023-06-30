Exploding populations of wild pigs and macaque monkeys could increase disease outbreaks

Exploding populations of wild pigs and macaque monkeys in Southeast Asia are threatening native forests and disease outbreaks in livestock and people, according to research led by The University of Queensland. Dr Matthew Luskin, from UQ's School of the Environment, and his team collated and analyzed species population data from across the region, some of it collected with a network of cameras. "Macaques and wild pigs are taking over Southeast Asia's disturbed forests," Dr Luskin said. "Humans are largely to blame for this by altering forests with logging and establishing palm oil farms which provide food and ideal breeding conditions...