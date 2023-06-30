China, Russia Strike $1.4 Billion Deal to Extract Bolivian Lithium

Chinese and Russian companies will invest more than $1.4 billion in the extraction of lithium in Bolivia, one of the countries with the largest reserves of the mineral used in electric car batteries, the government in La Paz said Friday. China’s Citic Guoan and Russia’s Uranium One Group — both with a major government stake — will partner with Bolivia’s state-owned YLB to build two lithium carbonate processing plants, President Luis Arce said at a public event. Lithium is often described as the “white gold" of the clean-energy revolution, a highly-coveted component of mobile phones and electric car batteries. “We...