Why Putin reached out to Iran and Turkey but not to 'friend' Modi or 'brother' Xi Jinping

The last word on the surprise and aborted coup orchestrated by Wagner mercenaries, led by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ‘trusted’ friend and chef, 62-year-old Yevgeny Prigozhin, is yet to be written. Going by the mysterious circumstances surrounding the coup’s initiation, its secretive conclusion, and the contradictory reports from around the world, the true nature of the coup will likely remain shrouded in suspense for the foreseeable future. Under the compromise formula offered by Putin, the fighters of Wagner group have three options: they could join the Russian Army, return to their home countries, or relocate to Belarus. However, Putin made...