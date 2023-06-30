Point Piper to Toorak: nation’s top 10 real estate deals revealed

Comfortably in first place is Point Piper’s Uig Lodge, purchased for $130 million last November by Atlassian billionaire Scott Farquhar and investment banker wife Kim Jackson. The Scottish baronial-style mansion was sold by rag traders Steven and Carol Moss, who bought the property for $9.2 million in 1996. The property sits on a 3300-square-metre parcel at the highest point of exclusive Point Piper, commanding views across the harbour and city. The purchase marks the highest price paid for a residential home in Australia, eclipsing the $100 million paid by Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon Brookes for waterfront Fairwater in 2018. Uig...