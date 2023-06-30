Netherlands imposes new export restrictions to block semiconductors to China

The Hague's new export limits, which take effect in September, require Dutch manufacturer ASML to obtain government export licenses to ship its trailblazing microchips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, which were not yet widely available on the global market. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo June 30 (UPI) -- The Netherlands imposed new trade restrictions Friday that will practically ban the sale of Dutch-made semiconductor chips and other world-class technology to China. The Hague's new export limits, which take effect in September, require Dutch manufacturer ASML -- the world's leading supplier of semiconductors -- to obtain government export licenses to...