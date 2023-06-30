Apple's all-time high is not the only one in our portfolio. Plus, why Nvidia is rebounding

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Friday's key moments. Wall Street gains Watch Apple at $3 trillion NVDA climbs higher 1. Wall Street gains All three major U.S. stock benchmarks rose Friday, the final trading session of the second quarter. Technology stocks are once again leading the way, a trend that's dominated throughout the first-and-second quarters. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is on pace for its best first half of the year since 1983, climbing more than 30%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S...